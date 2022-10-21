Megan Fox hits back at commenter who asked: ‘Where your kids at?’

Don’t go after Megan Fox’s kids.

The “Transformers” star, 36, fired back at someone who questioned where her kids were when the actor posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Oct. 19.

“Pick me energy,” she captioned the post.

“Where your kids at?” someone asked in the comments.

That question prompted a sarcastic response from Fox, who posed in the pictures in a burgundy hat, along with a black top and black pants.

“Wait wait wait, I...have kids?!?” she replied. “Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!

“Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

Fox’s response elicited more than 600 likes.

Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green are parents to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. She is currently engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox has discussed the struggles of being a single, working mother and how she copes when she is not with her kids.

Fox gave a commenter who questioned her parenting a heavy dose of sarcasm. @meganfox via Instagram

“I cry often, every new moon usually,” she told Glamour UK in April.

“I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.

“It’s hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I’m not doing a good enough job, but I’m also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time. That just is what it is.”

Fox has also opened up about the pressure she puts on herself as a parent.

“I feel like no matter how engaged you are or how hard you were trying at the time, you always look back and you’re like, ‘I could have been more present,” she told TODAY in 2021.