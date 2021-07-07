Megan Fox cries during magazine interview, opens up about mom-shaming

Megan Fox is opening up the shame of being a working mom in Hollywood.

“There’s so much judgment,” Fox, 35, told InStyle, noting that she’s constantly being asked, “Where are your kids?”

The “Till Death” and “Transformers” actor said her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, 47, never gets that question when he’s seen without their sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

“Do they ask their dad when he’s out? No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent,” Fox explained. “I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

Fox started to cry when speaking about her three boys and how she wants to protect them from bullies. She went on to reveal that Noah has been targeted by "mean" and "cruel" people on social media for his fashion choices.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that s--- because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’” she revealed.

When Fox appeared on TODAY last month, she became sentimental while discussing her “babies.”

“I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way, where you (wish) you could every once in a while put them all back into that 2-, 3-year-old period, because it’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly,” she said. “I actually really struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time. My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at. It’s painful to love something so much.”

