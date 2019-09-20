Actress Megan Fox kicked off her career as a teen model and it looks like that early love of fashion runs in her family.

The mother of three says her oldest son, six-year-old Noah, already designs dresses and wears them — and he doesn't care if other kids his age have a problem with that.

"He designs, he draws outfits," Fox explained during a Thursday visit to "The Talk." "He's very talented. But he's still six, so when I do fittings ... like I did one recently, and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on. He kept draping it in a way where he was like, 'If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper.' And I was like, 'That is great. That's not what we're going for this time, but maybe next time.'"

The ever-supportive mom not only encourages his vision as a budding designer but she also encourages him to express his fashionable ways by wearing whatever he wants.

"He likes to wear dresses sometimes and I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses' or 'Boy don't wear pink.' And so, we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident, no matter what anyone else says."

And it's working. Although Noah briefly decided to put dresses behind him due to social pressure, he has now gone back to following his fashion instincts.

"He just wore one two days ago to school and he came home, and I was like, 'How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'" Fox recalled.

Noah told her "all the boys laughed" when he entered the classroom, but this time he remained undaunted. "I don't care," he added. "I love dresses too much."

This isn't the first time that Fox, who's also mom to sons Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, has spoken openly about Noah's passion for fashion or about how important it is to allow him to fully express that — whether by wearing dresses or leaving his long locks uncut.

"Everything for him is about beauty, color, texture," she told TODAY Parents last year. "He has the potential to be an incredible artist. He could be a Pablo Picasso — I’m not going to squash his vibrant, beautiful mind!”

And her husband, "BH90210's" Brian Austin Green, is just as supportive of Noah and how he chooses to express himself.

Two years ago, when Noah was just four years old, Green responded to backlash after paparazzi photos revealed the tyke's fashion sense.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses," the actor told Hollywood Pipeline's Straight from the Source. "To them I say, 'I don't care. He's four and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.'"