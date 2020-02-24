See the McGhee sextuplets now, 10 years after viral newborn photo

In the summer of 2010, Rozonno and Mia McGhee welcomed sextuplets — the first set to be born in Columbus, Ohio.

After making news for the birth of their four sons, Elijah, Isaac, Josiah and Rozonno Jr., and two daughters, Madison and Olivia, the McGhees went viral for a newborn photo of the six babies asleep on their dad. And, from there, life got a bit more hectic.

The McGhee family in 2010, shortly after the sextuplets were born. Janine and Brian Killian/Peters Photography

The family's first television show, "Six Little McGhees," ran on OWN — the Oprah Winfrey Network — for three seasons from 2012 through 2014. Their first reality show was followed by two seasons of "Growing Up McGhee," another show which ran from 2015 through 2017 on UPtv. And, in 2016, the family re-created their 2010 viral photo, capturing a second image of the then almost-6-year-olds wide awake while their dad, presumably exhausted from chasing six kids around, slept soundly.

The McGhees recreated their viral newborn photo in 2016, just before the sextuplets turned 6. Janine and Brian Killian/Peters Photography

Today, the McGhees are typical 9-and-a-half-year-olds, and are excitedly planning their tenth birthday party, which will take place in June.

"Many people ask me if it's easier now that they're older, but I beg to differ," their mom, Mia McGhee, told TODAY Parents. "The older age and their awareness makes it difficult and, oh my goodness, my kids are everywhere at the same time. They have their own opinions, personalities and identities ... our household as it stands today is in a bit of an uproar. It truly is Ro and I against them."

McGhee, who works as a realtor, says she and her husband, who owns a carpet cleaning company, struggle with the same things as every parent — times six — especially getting the kids to help with household chores and do their homework in the evenings.

The McGhee sextuplets: Elijah, Issac, Josiah, Madison, Olivia and Rozonno Jr. Mia McGhee

"It's hard to believe that these six were once tiny little babies and are now in third grade," said McGhee, adding that a few years ago she chose to hold the kids back one year in school, something she delved into on an episode of "Growing Up McGhee." "Each one is an individual and it's amazing and crazy to watch. The house is in a frenzy and the once-had-it-together parents are taking each day one at a time and picking our battles wisely."

As the kids grow and take up more space, McGhee says they've invested in a 12-passenger van and figured out the perfect bedroom assignments to keep everyone content.

"We have a four bedroom house," McGhee explained. "The two girls share a room and there are two boys to a room ... which is great for my family."

The McGhee sextuplets have had two separate reality television shows documenting their childhoods. Mia McGhee

McGhee also admits they while they have survived a decade of parenting sextuplets, she and her husband still have lots to learn.

"Ro and I are literally figuring this thing called 'parenthood times six' out," said McGhee. "I love their love for each other. They fight hard but they love even harder. I call it built-in best friends."