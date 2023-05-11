'Selling Sunset' alum Maya Vander welcomes baby girl after a stillbirth and miscarriage

Mother’s Day came early for “Selling Sunset” alum Maya Vander.

On May 11, the luxury real estate agent confirmed that she gave birth to a baby girl with an intimate post on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, Emma Reign!” she began the post, which featured an image of Vander holding her newborn to her chest while in the hospital and with her husband, David Miller.

“My rainbow baby! This was a long nine months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth (a) few days ago, and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

“I will forever be grateful, and yes, I’m wearing a mask because, of course, I had the worse cold, but I made it to push a baby with (a) full stuffy nose;),” she continued the post.

Vander’s happy post comes nearly a year and a half after she revealed that she had a stillbirth baby boy in December 2021. The television personality penned an essay about losing her son, whom she named Mason, for TODAY.com.

"In the ultrasound room, everything was quiet. I had a bad feeling," she recounted. "Baby Mason had no heartbeat." Vander and Miller also share two additional children together, a boy named Aiden and a girl named Elle.

Six months her stillbirth, in June 2021, Vander’s experienced a miscarriage. She also announced her departure from Netflix’s “Selling Sunset."

In a post shared to her Instagram page at the time, Vander revealed that while remaining in real estate, she was walking away from the show was not “an easy decision.”

“The last few months were not easy,” she wrote in a post in her Instagram Story. “Losing a baby at 39 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle. I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids, who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.”