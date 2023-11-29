Keith Morrison breaks his silence after the death of stepson Matthew Perry

"Dateline" host Keith Morrison is breaking his silence on the tragic death of his famous stepson, "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

Perry was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades, California, home and pronounced dead on Oct. 28 of an apparent drowning. Perry's official cause of death is still pending a toxicology report and further investigation.

As paparazzi descended upon the late actor's home, Morrison could be seen arriving with his wife and Perry's mother, Suzanne Langford Perry. The two have been together since 1981, tying the knot when Matthew Perry was just 12 years old.

Keith Morrison crosses the police tape down the street from Matthew Perry's house in Pacific Palisades, California. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Morrison did not speak to the press about his longtime stepson's death but broke his silence on Nov. 27 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different," he wrote. "And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful." He then included a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which helps people struggling with addiction.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” reads a statement on the website. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

Throughout his life, Perry was open about his struggles with addiction, going as far to write in his memoir about how much time he spent in rehab and revealing that he was living in a facility while shooting the famed "Friends" episode where Chandler and Monica get married.

The foundation's site also quotes Perry in a 2022 "Q With Tom Power" podcast interview:

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” the quote reads. “And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Perry's "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston also shared a post about the foundation.

Aniston shared this post to her Instagram story on Tuesday night. Jennifer Aniston / Instagram

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation — which is working to help those suffering with addiction," she wrote in her Instagram story alongside a photo of the late star. "He would have been grateful for all the love."