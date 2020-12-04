Matthew McConaughey's kids are 'professional photographers' for dad in rare pic

Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, is proud that her children have taken up photography — and she's celebrating by sharing a pic of them in action.

The 38-year-old model posted a throwback pic Thursday on Instagram of the couple's two oldest children, son Levi, 12, and daughter Vida, 10, snapping a photo of their dad. In her caption, Alves McConaughey explained that the two shutterbugs, along with younger brother Livingston, 7, have been photographing the actor for some big-name publications.

In the photo, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star, 51, poses outside with his legs crossed as Levi and Vida snap pics of him on smartphones.

"Because of quarantine we couldn’t do normal photoshoots so our kids have become the professional photographers for Matthew’s latest magazine covers! It’s amazing to see what they have done! Very proud!!" Alves McConaughey wrote in her caption.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival GP Images / Getty Images

Amazing is right! The creative McConaughey kids collaborated on a photo shoot of their dad for People magazine's Oct. 26 edition — with one of their images as the cover shot.

"They’re into it — all three (of the kids)," McConaughey told People of his kids' passion for photography. "They’re becoming a production crew. It’s very cool, (and) they’re starting to get kind of good at it."

Levi and Vida also teamed up remotely with photographer Devin Oktar Yalkin, who used FaceTime to guide them through the process of shooting several stunning portraits of their dad that ran in The New York Times in October.

"In a brief conversation with them before the shoot, I explained to Mr. McConaughey what I had in mind and what I needed. He totally understood and then handed me off to his children, and I walked them through the process," Yalkin wrote in a New York Times essay about the project.

"The internet connection kept breaking up occasionally," he added. "But Levi and Vida were sweet, sincere and excited to help. They shared the camera, taking turns snapping. As a father myself, I was touched by the way they were with each other."

Yalkin also noted a "tender" quality in the images, thanks to the "familial sensibility" between the subject and his photographers. "You can see something different in Mr. McConaughey’s eye contact. The images amplify that emotional connection."

"I hope Levi and Vida like them as much as I do," he added.