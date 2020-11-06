Matthew McConaughey posts rare video of his kids to celebrate 51st birthday

Matthew McConaughey shared a sweet family video to celebrate his 51st birthday.

The video, which appears to feature footage from when his three children were younger, shows the little kids dancing around and making funny faces while singing "Happy Birthday."

On Instagram, McConaughey called the video "a beautiful alarm clock."

His wife, Camila Alves, 38, also shared the clip on her page.

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!" she wrote. "Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love! Watch the video to the end what my daughter said is how I feel sometimes! And let’s all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future."

The couple are parents to daughter Vida, 10, and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7. While appearing as a panelist at an event in February, McConaughey joked that he'd like to have "eight more kids" but Alves is "not on the same page."

“I remember at 8 years old, it’s really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “I’ve got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they’re 18 and out of the house. … That’s the thing I think I do most honorably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children.”

McConaughey and Alves rarely post photos or videos of their children online. On Oct. 23, Alves shared a sweet picture of herself and Levi, 12, baking together, causing fans to comment that he looked just like his dad.

It's also not unusual for the family to share older photos of the kids: In May, Alves, who was born in Brazil, shared a family photo from five years ago to celebrate the anniversary of when she was granted United States citizenship.

Family has come up in several of McConaughey's recent interviews as he promotes his memoir, "Greenlights," which he wrote based on three decades of diary entries. In the book, he described his childhood as "bloody and ugly and sometimes violent," and said that he was doing everything in his power to raise his children differently.

"I choose in our family to have much more dialogue than my parents choose or their parents choose," the actor said during a Sunday TODAY interview with Willie Geist. "My wife and I do a little more explaining. 'OK, let's debate this out.' ... And even today, my mom goes, 'Geez, y'all talk about it too much.'"