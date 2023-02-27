Matthew McConaughey cuts his son’s hair and fans react: ‘Don’t quit your day job’

Matthew McConaughey is a man of many talents, but his fans aren't so sure that hairstyling is one of them.

The actor, 53, was working on his hairstyling skills in a new photo that his wife, model and cookbook author Camila Alves McConaughey, posted on Instagram.

In the picture, McConaughey's youngest son, Livingston, sits in a chair as his dad snips off some of his strands. The 10-year-old looks both amused and nervous, while his dad seems to be very focused on the job at hand. The actor's eldest son, 14-year-old Levi, stands by and admires his dad's handiwork.

"Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚," Alves captioned the post.

Giving your child a haircut is a rite of passage for many parents, and some fans appreciated the sweet father-son moment.

"We can add hairstylist to Matthew’s résumé! Liv’s expression is so funny! 🙌," one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, "There is nothing that Matthew isn’t great at!!"

Lots of people could relate to the photo and shared stories of their own childhood haircuts, trauma and all.

“My mom did that to me one time and I ended up with a pixie. But yours looks stunning! 😍,” one wrote. Another commented, "Oh noooo! Not the dreaded 'dad haircut'!!!! 😂"

Still, many fans suggested that he's better off sticking with what he knows: acting.

“Stop it. Seriously, have a professional take care of it!” one said. Another commented, "Not bad but don’t quit your day job! 😳😂😳😂."

Some social media users critiqued McConaughey’s technique and one wrote, "I am thinking, watching a few YouTube videos for instruction may have been a good idea. Because you first you have 😮to section the hair properly.😍😂🙌.”

One fan even channeled their inner McConaughey with the following comment: "All right, all right, all right. Perhaps a little evening out, papi! 😂."

Whether they approved of the actor's handiwork or not, fans were curious to see the end result, and one commented, "Please post the finished pictures."

In addition to Levi and Livingston, McConaughey and Alves also have a 13-year-old daughter named Vida. The couple rarely shares photos of their children on social media, so it's always a treat for fans when they do offer a sneak peek into their life at home.

Just weeks ago, Alves posted a photo of Livingston on her Instagram page to celebrate his 10th birthday.

“Nothing fancy…just us…December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!!” she wrote. “All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!”

The proud mom also shared a photo in honor of her daughter's 13th birthday. In the picture, the teenager blows out her birthday candles as family friend Woody Harrelson stares at the cake.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 😂 how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!” Alves captioned the post in January.