Mattel launches Naomi Osaka Barbie doll for 2021 Olympics

Barbie and Ken, meet Naomi.

Mattel is releasing a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, just in time for the 2021 Olympics.

The doll features the tennis great in clothing inspired by the Nike tennis outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open. In addition to the flared white skirt, pink and blue tank and matching spandex shorts, Osaka's doll comes with a bright white tennis visor and her Yonex tennis racket and shoes.

Available now as a pre-order for the month of August, the Osaka Barbie dolls are $30 on Amazon and Barbie.com.

Osaka called being part of the Barbie "Role Model" series an honor, saying she hopes "to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world."

Naomi Osaka poses with the Barbie doll released in her likeness. Mattel

"I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible," Osaka said in a statement provided by Mattel.

Mattel says while 40% of athletes are women, female athletes only receive 7% of broadcast time, and Osaka has been an advocate for getting women athletes their due respect. Recently, Osaka has spoken out about the need for mental health awareness, after deciding to drop out of the French Open in order to protect her own mental health.

"It's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to talk about it," Osaka, 23, wrote in an essay for TIME.

“We are incredibly honored to spotlight Naomi Osaka as part of our Barbie Role Model series," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel explained. "She has paved the way for future generations of girls to dream bigger, and through her unwavering courage and honesty, shown the world the importance of being your own biggest champion. Naomi continues to break boundaries on and off the court and is a powerful role model to fans everywhere."

Earlier this year, Barbie announced a Maya Angelou doll and added a Ken doll who uses a wheelchair to their Fashionistas lineup.

