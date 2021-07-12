IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mattel launches Naomi Osaka Barbie doll for 2021 Olympics

Osaka says she wants girls to know "if they believe in themselves anything is possible."
Mattel has released a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, available now for pre-order for August shipping.
Mattel has released a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, available now for pre-order for August shipping.Mattel
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Barbie and Ken, meet Naomi.

Mattel is releasing a Naomi Osaka Barbie doll, just in time for the 2021 Olympics.

The doll features the tennis great in clothing inspired by the Nike tennis outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open. In addition to the flared white skirt, pink and blue tank and matching spandex shorts, Osaka's doll comes with a bright white tennis visor and her Yonex tennis racket and shoes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRO3Y1-JJGz

Available now as a pre-order for the month of August, the Osaka Barbie dolls are $30 on Amazon and Barbie.com.

Osaka called being part of the Barbie "Role Model" series an honor, saying she hopes "to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world."

Naomi Osaka poses with the Barbie doll released in her likeness.Mattel

"I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible," Osaka said in a statement provided by Mattel.

Mattel says while 40% of athletes are women, female athletes only receive 7% of broadcast time, and Osaka has been an advocate for getting women athletes their due respect. Recently, Osaka has spoken out about the need for mental health awareness, after deciding to drop out of the French Open in order to protect her own mental health.

"It's OK to not be OK, and it's OK to talk about it," Osaka, 23, wrote in an essay for TIME.

Related

Parents

ParentsMattel releases Dr. Maya Angelou Barbie to honor iconic author and activist

“We are incredibly honored to spotlight Naomi Osaka as part of our Barbie Role Model series," Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel explained. "She has paved the way for future generations of girls to dream bigger, and through her unwavering courage and honesty, shown the world the importance of being your own biggest champion. Naomi continues to break boundaries on and off the court and is a powerful role model to fans everywhere."

Earlier this year, Barbie announced a Maya Angelou doll and added a Ken doll who uses a wheelchair to their Fashionistas lineup.

Related

Shop

ShopThis Barbie line is made of trash – and that’s a good thing

Related video:

Naomi Osaka speaks out about dropping out of French Open for her mental health

July 8, 202102:56
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.