/ Source: TODAY By Kristen Torres

While hosting "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, Matt Damon appeared in a sketch that perfectly captured what parents deal with behind the scenes during the holidays.

"That was the best Christmas ever," Damon tells his on-screen wife, Cecily Strong, as the two reflect on the day's festivities.

And thus begins a series of flashbacks detailing the immense stress that can come with hosting during the holidays. Damon and Strong's characters struggled with an early wake-up call from the kids, rude family members, frustrating gifts and much, much more. It was enough chaos to require a glass of wine (or two or three).

Who hasn't felt like Matt Damon at some point during the holiday season? NBC

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share just how much they can relate to the sketch.

Earlier in the show, Damon paid a sweet tribute to his late father during his monologue, recalling how his dad would let him stay up to watch "SNL" every week when he was a kid.

“So, week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn’t until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end,” Damon said. "I probably didn’t get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at.

"And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with the people that you love.”