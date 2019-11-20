Matt Damon's kids have seen 'The Martian,' refuse to watch 'Good Will Hunting'

Sure, Matt Damon is a veteran actor with decades of experience and dozens of movies on his resume — plus a 1998 Academy Award for the screenplay he co-wrote with Ben Affleck, "Good Will Hunting."

But do his kids appreciate the film that made their daddy a household name? They do not. In fact, they've never even seen "Good Will Hunting."

Matt Damon and Robin Williams in 1997's "Good Will Hunting" Alamy

"It's total resistance," Damon, who's currently starring opposite Christian Bale in "Ford v Ferrari," told People magazine. "I am kind of trying to force them; it's not working."

Damon and his wife, Luciana, have four daughters: Alexia, 20, Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, 9.

"I'm like, 'Are you sure you don't want to see 'Good Will Hunting'?" Damon continued. "You know your dad and Uncle Ben wrote it, right?' 'Yeah, Dad, I know.' It's like, 'Nope.'"

Damon isn't alone; kids just don't always get into their famous parents' oeuvre. Mario Lopez noted last year that his kids weren't "feeling it" when he tried to get them into "Saved by the Bell," for instance.

Instead, Damon's kids are more interested in his 2015 film, "The Martian," which they have seen. "I never was going to show it to them, because I felt like it was kind of a movie for (adults)," he said. But once he learned their classmates had viewed it, he downloaded it from iTunes and put it on.

"I narrated the first 20 minutes because my youngest daughter was still pretty young and (in the beginning of the film) I have that hole in my stomach from the antennae. She was probably 6 or 7 at the time. (She said), like, 'Oh, look at that fake stomach. You know how Dad did that?' I hit pause and kind of walked them through that."

The good news is that his kids have now seen a second Matt Damon film: "Ford v Ferrari."

"They came to the premiere," he said. "So, that was cool. So, they've seen two of them."

How do you like them apples?