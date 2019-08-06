Matt Damon will have a piece of his kids wherever he goes.

The “Jason Bourne” star has gotten tattoos with the names of his four daughters, Alexia, 20, Isabella, 13, Gia, 10, and Stella, 8.

Damon, 48, got the ink from Los Angeles tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who shared a photo of his work on Instagram.

“FOR HIS KIDS #alexia #isabella #gia #stella Honor tattooing one of my favorite actors!” Winter wrote.

Winter is also the tattoo artist behind John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's tattoos of their children's names.

"Matt is a legend and a very cool human being,” Winter told E! News. “I'm so happy that I was able to give him this tattoo! He is one of my favorite actors."

The Oscar winner knows a thing or two about tattoos, too — his new ink is near the “Lucy” tattoo he has in honor of his wife, Luciana.

Damon has a tight bond with his children (Alexia is Luciana's daughter from a previous marriage) and says he wants to make sure they grow up right.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, have been married since 2005. Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I’m raising my kids to own their mistakes and do better next time and make amends for whatever they’ve done. Next time, you behave differently,” he told TODAY last year.

The "Saving Private Ryan" star has also talked about body art before when he addressed best buddy Ben Affleck’s infamous back tattoo.

"It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back," he said on "The Daily Show" last year when host Trevor Noah asked him about it. "I support him in all of his artistic expression."