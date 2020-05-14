'Married at First Sight' stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcome 2nd child

Welcome to the world, Hayes Douglas Hehner!

“Bachelor” alum Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner, who wed on season one of “Married at First Sight,” celebrated the arrival of a baby boy Wednesday.

“He’s HERE!,” the proud mom wrote when she shared the happy news on Instagram. “And he’s clearly a very good listener! We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!”

It’s true that just one day before Hayes made his debut, the reality TV star posted a request for the little guy to move out of her baby bump “immediately” since he’d been “living RENT FREE for 40 weeks & 1 day.”

And she couldn’t be happier that he got the hint.

Otis gave birth at the family’s New Jersey home with a midwife and doula present. She even live-streamed a portion of her labor and later apologized to fans for not streaming the full event.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go ‘live’ longer - I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast!” she said in the birth announcement. “I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son. Within 6 hours he was OUT!”

According to People magazine, Hayes' official time of birth was 3:37 p.m. The newborn weighed in at 9 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches long. And according to dad, Hayes looks just like his 2-year-old big sister, Gracie.

“The resemblance to @henleygracehehner is crazy,” he wrote in a post of his own. “But more importantly, baby and mom are doing amazing & perfectly healthy.”

And that wasn’t all that he had to say when it came to his wife.

“So proud of @jamienotis for how unbelievably brave, amazing, determined, and loving she was today!” he wrote just hours after the delivery. “It was an intense but somewhat magical day of bringing Hayes Douglas Hehner into the world, less than 6 ft from our bed.”

In her post, Otis thanked her followers “for all the prayers, positive vibes & sticky baby dust” that she credits for helping the family get where they are now, because this joyful news comes on the heels of hard times.

In the 18 months the couple spent trying to conceive, they suffered two miscarriages. Then, shortly after learning Otis was pregnant with Hayes, they found out she had an irregular pap result, tested positive for HPV and showed evidence of cervical dysplasia, which she was told could be a “sign of early cancer.”

The 33-year-old learned that she’d have to wait until after she gave birth to have a biopsy done.

Fans of the couple can get a closer look at their lives leading up to the arrival of Hayes in a new spin-off series set to debut on Lifetime later this month. The self-shot “Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam” is expected to cover life in quarantine for Otis and Hehner, as well as other “MAFS” alums.