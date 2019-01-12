Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today.com By Francesca Gariano

Just a few weeks after sharing happy news of a forthcoming baby, reality TV star Jamie Otis revealed on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage, her second in four months.

"So thankful for this little one and her daddy," she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of herself snuggled with 1-year-old daughter Henley Grace. "Our doc appointment didn’t go well today. I’m devastated. We’ve had a 'failed miscarriage.'"

Otis, originally from "The Bachelor," and husband Doug Hehner, whom she wed in 2014 on the first season of Lifetime's “Married at First Sight,” revealed in late December that they were expecting a second child. It was a joyous time for the couple, as they had revealed in September that Otis miscarried.

Now, they face the same heartbreak once more. Otis wrote in her post Friday that her doctor posed three options: "1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker."

She wrote that she decided to move forward with taking medication.

Jamie Otis, left, and Doug Hehner, right, attend the A+E Networks 2015 Upfront at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday, April 30, 2015, in New York. AP

Though a devastating time, it's not unfamiliar one for the couple. In 2016, Otis suffered her first miscarriage when she was four months pregnant with the couple's first child, a son they named Johnathan. Good news came later when the two welcomed Henley Grace, a rainbow baby, in 2017.

In her post on Friday, Otis expressed her gratitude for all of the love and support she and Hehner have received in response to the tragic news.

“You guys are the most amazing community of women & men here on instagram & social media and I hope you know how much we appreciate you all,” her caption read.

She ended the emotional post on a positive note: thankful for their daughter.

“Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner. Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!”