'Married at First Sight' couple welcomes rainbow baby girl

Reality stars Doug Hehner and Jamie Nicole Otis — who married each other only seconds after meeting for the first time on the television show "Married at First Sight" — are more excited about rainbows than eclipses this week.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Henley Grace, Tuesday morning, according to an interview with People magazine. They married in 2014 and were devastated to lose a baby boy they named Johnathan in 2016 when Otis was four months pregnant.

The couple revealed they were pregnant again in February, and now, Baby Henley has brought them a rainbow. "Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss," Otis's rep told People. Henley was born at 5:24 a.m., weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz and was 20.2 inches long.

Otis, 31, told People in an April interview that she was excited for the experience of motherhood. “I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” said Otis, who previously wrote about her difficult relationship with her own mother in her memoir, "Wifey 101." “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini-me.”

Hehner told People magazine that he was looking forward to having a little girl. “Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter,” he said. “They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”

This morning, Otis posted a picture of the baby's hand and their on her Instagram feed. "I've never been more in love," she wrote. "Henley Grace Hehner, you're Mommy's everything."