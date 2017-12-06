Mark Zuckerberg takes paternity leave to bond with 'our new little one'

share tweet pin email

Mark Zuckerberg is showing that even one of the most powerful executives in the world can make time for paternity leave.

The Facebook CEO announced on Dec. 2 that he is going on parental leave for the rest of the month. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, announced the birth of their second daughter, August, in that month earlier this year.

"I'm going on parental leave for December to be with August and Max, so you'll hear from me a little less,'' he wrote on Facebook. "We have a couple more Facebook and philanthropy announcements this year and then I'll see you all in 2018!"

The 33-year-old tech billionaire had announced before his second child's birth that he would be taking two months of paternity leave in two parts following her birth.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan share family photo with new baby Play Video - 0:31 Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan share family photo with new baby Play Video - 0:31

"I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking (older daughter) Max on adventures,'' he wrote in August. "I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back."

Zuckerberg also took two months off after Max, 2, was born in November 2015.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg planning 2-month paternity leave Play Video - 1:48 Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg planning 2-month paternity leave Play Video - 1:48

Facebook has been named one of the best places for new dads to work, because of its paternity policy. The company offers four months of maternity and paternity leave "because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it's good for the entire family," Zuckerberg wrote.

Many commenters on Zuckerberg's recent announcement applauded his decision to take paternity leave.

"Mark Zuckerberg that's awesome,'' one wrote. "Setting time aside for family is important, especially the little ones. Enjoy every precious moment."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.