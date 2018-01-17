share tweet pin email

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture on his Facebook page Wednesday that any parent who has been through the experience could recognize as bittersweet.

The photo showed Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, saying goodbye to their daughter Max before sending her off to her first day of preschool with a backpack almost as big as she is.

"First day of preschool. They grow up so quickly," Zuckerberg wrote. Don't we know it.

Max turned 2 years old in December and became a big sister last year to the couple's younger daughter, baby August, now 4 months old.

Zuckerberg announced that he would take two months of paternity leave when August was born, just as he did when Max was born, in part to spend time with Max and take her on "adventures." Looks like Max is now ready for some adventures of her own.

When Max was born, Zuckerberg and Chan wrote her a letter they posted on Facebook. "Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children," they wrote. "We wish you a life filled with the same love, hope and joy you give us. We can't wait to see what you bring to this world."

First, they'll get to see what she brings home from preschool. Pro tip from veteran parents: The self-portraits and any art made with handprints are truly priceless.