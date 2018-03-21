share tweet pin email

Author N.J. Simmonds recently found her 7-year-old daughter crying at bedtime. Her daughter told her she was distressed because she really wanted to wear her "Star Wars" T-shirt to school, but she was afraid that her classmates might make fun of her for liking "boy stuff."

Simmonds lives abroad, she told Romper, where "Star Wars" themed clothing is always in the boys' sections of shops. Her daughter's only reference to the movie is watching it with her father and a few boys who like to play "Star Wars" on the playground at school.

"Therefore, when she decided to wear her T-shirt to school, she was nervous about what her girl friends would say, as she'd never seen her friends wear 'Star Wars' clothes," she said.

So Simmonds did what any parent in 2018 would do: She turned to Twitter and asked for help reassuring her daughter that "Star Wars" is just as much for girls as it is for boys.

My 7 year old daughter's crying in bed right now because she wants to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school but is scared her classmates will laugh because she likes 'boy stuff'. I'm so sad/angry for her. Please RT and comment so I can show her how awesome girl #StarWars fans are. — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 6, 2018

The Jedis of Twitter came through for Simmonds. Her request was retweeted over 51,000 times, and she received almost 9,000 comments, many of them from ardent female "Star Wars" fans or other parents.

I only just saw this in my moments... I know you have all the support you need but... Adding mine anyway. (yeah that's me) pic.twitter.com/Xgpc5MuIBZ — The Snow Queen ï¸ (@tattooed_mummy) March 8, 2018

One commenter, Keri Bean (Twitter handle @PlanetaryKeri), sent Simmonds a picture of herself dressed up as the "Star Wars" character Rey.

Howdy. I'm NASA Rey. I cosplay as Rey while driving Mars rovers and flying NASA's TIE fighter. pic.twitter.com/Rw0yAceIfx — Keri Bean (@PlanetaryKeri) March 7, 2018

And in a move that's true to form, Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker himself, stepped in with a tweet to help.

Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. "Boy stuff"? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.

ï¸- mh pic.twitter.com/lAI4AGr0sc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2018

Simmonds said her daughter was convinced. "She's now talking about wearing [her 'Star Wars' T-shirt] with pride alongside her unicorn trousers because she can see there are plenty of other 'Star Wars' girls out there," she tweeted.

May the Force be with her, always!