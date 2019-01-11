Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Mario Lopez has an “extra” reason to be happy these days: He’s going to be a dad again!

The former “Saved by the Bell” star, 45, and his wife revealed Friday in an Instagram video also featuring their two kids that they’re expecting.

In the video, Lopez is joined by wife Courtney and their two kids, Gia, 8, and Dominic, 5, as each of them gives a brief update on what’s new in their lives. Courtney saves the best news for last, showing her belly bump and announcing, “I’m having a baby!” while the kids and her hubby cheer.

“We are adding to the team,” the “Extra” host says. “We’re gonna be a party of five. We don’t know what we’re having.”

Courtney also shared the news on her own Instagram page with a slideshow in which she revealed the little bundle of joy is due in July.

Lopez, who’s been married to Courtney for six years, has taken quite a shine to fatherhood, even being recognized as a Father of the Year honoree by the National Father’s Day Council in 2018.

“My wife, my kids, my dogs, they just complement everything in my life,” he told TODAY in 2017. “It’s like a team effort now. This is honestly the happiest I’ve ever been. I feel very blessed with everything that’s going on both professionally and personally.”

While he’s certainly grown a lot since his A.C. Slater days on “Saved by the Bell,” he has definitely not forgotten his roots, as evidenced by the fact he’s let his children watch the classic Saturday morning teen comedy.

“My kids have given it a shot and (they're) not feeling it,” Lopez told former “Saved by the Bell” co-star Tiffani Thiessen when he filled in for Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show last year.

Lopez and Thiessen, who has two kids, have kept the “Saved by the Bell” connection going strong by getting their families together.

Something tells us Lopez and his wife will be pretty anxious to show off their new bundle of joy after he or she arrives.

Congrats to the couple!