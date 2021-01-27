Marie Kondo announces she is pregnant with baby number 3

Tidying up may become a little more difficult for Marie Kondo.

The decluttering expert announced in a Wednesday Instagram post to her 3.9 million followers that she is expecting her third child.

“I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a flowing pink dress and blue sweater while cradling her growing bump.

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and followers of the best-selling author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and star of the hit Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo."

“Sparking joy news!!! Congratulations,” one fan wrote in an ode to Kondo’s trademark phrase.

“Oh my goodness!! Wonderful news!! And with two big sisters to help out, this little one will be so well taken care of!!” wrote another.

Miranda Kerr commented, “So happy for you and your family 💖 Congratulations 🎉,” while The Container Store wrote, “Congratulations! 💙” (The retailer carries a line of organizational products designed by Kondo.)

Kondo, 36, and husband Takumi Kawahara, who married in 2012, are also parents to daughters Satsuki and Miko.

In a 2017 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the organizational maven shared that she and her husband tested her methodology in their own home when she became pregnant with their first child.

“When we found out we were having a child, my husband and I went through a decluttering festival by reviewing things we had,” she said. “And we discussed how much space — for example, how many drawers — we could give to our daughter.”

While fans have speculated the gender of Kondo’s upcoming arrival based on her outfit, placement on a rosy-hued couch, and use of a pink heart emoji, she has not made a definitive confirmation one way or the other.

Despite her tidy methodology, Kondo’s outlook on motherhood, posted on her website, remains relatable.

"Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself," Kondo wrote. "The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home."

