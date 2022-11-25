Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade 

Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair.

The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

While Carey sang in the center of a star-shaped stage, her two children danced beside her, standing inside two prop present boxes. Her son Moroccan donned a festive red sweater while her daughter Monroe wore an entirely white ensemble, including a tutu, tiara and fairy wings.

Carey celebrated the occasion on Instagram, posting a carousel of images and videos from her performance. Among the snaps was a behind-the-scenes video that gives a glimpse of the sweet cameo.

“Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁 Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily and for the precious moments in life,” she captioned her post. “❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼.”

Following the parade, the singer wrote on Instagram that she was "basking in gratitude."

On Nov. 18, Carey announced on social media that she would be making a special appearance during the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to round out the show and usher in the holiday season.

She reflected on the special moment, writing in the Instagram caption, “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade!”

Throughout the years, Carey has become synonymous with the holidays and has even shared playful videos teasing when it is seasonally appropriate to start blasting her No. 1 Christmas song.

Though she may not have been granted the official trademark of “Queen of Christmas,” it's still a title that fans have given to the singer for her unwavering dedication to the holiday. Even outside of the singer’s 1994 Christmas classic, the holiday season continues to hold a special place in the singer's heart for personal reasons.

“Honestly, Christmas is special for me on a soul level more than any other holiday,” Carey told Shop TODAY in an email interview. “Growing up, I had to endure Christmases with a completely dysfunctional family. During those sad moments, I never ever let go of my dreams and kept wishing for that ‘perfect family holiday.’”

The mother-of-two continues to try to make the holiday season special for her twins. “I plan for Christmas all year long and create the environment that makes my inner child proud, and as a Mom, I do everything possible to make Christmas wishes come true for my kids and loved ones.”

Related: