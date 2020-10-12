As Mariah Carey recounts her own experiences with racism in her new memoir, she has also shared that her 9-year-old son is dealing with similar issues.

The pop superstar was speaking with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" Thursday about deciding to write about ugly racist incidents in her past when she shared that her son with ex-husband Nick Cannon had one of his own recently.

"I'm reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself," Carey said.

"Because it's hard. Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It's like, insane. So, this is the world we live in."

Carey, 50, is the daughter of a white opera singer mother and a Black engineer father who divorced when she was 3 years old. She writes in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," about hearing slurs and insults in the neighborhood and at school while growing up in an all-white neighborhood in Huntington, New York.

"Well it's been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race," she told Cohen. "And the only reason I was aware so early on is that it became a subject of humiliation for me, as a child."

A simple assignment in elementary school became a source of anguish.

"I basically got traumatized by the student teachers who thought I had used the wrong crayon because I drew my father with a brown crayon," she said.

"It just changes your perspective on things and it twists it. I really feel like it's been a lifelong battle, a struggle."

Carey also writes in the book about a racist run-in with a group of girls she considered her friends growing up. She let Moroccan's twin sister, Monroe, 9, listen to that chapter of the book.

"I let her hear that," she said. "And it was really sweet, she goes, 'Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend.'''

Carey also has spoken about her struggles with her racial identity while growing up.

"Maybe one day I’ll feel equal to the rest of the human race,” Carey told Vulture in August. “I didn’t even think I was worthy of happiness and success. I thought I wasn’t allowed to be that person that would have that."