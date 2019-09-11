Sign up for our newsletter

Mariah Carey told her daughter, Monroe, she could go on a shopping spree at any store in the world — and Monroe chose Target!

Carey revealed the 8-year-old’s totally relatable choice on Instagram.

“Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree. My daughter: ” Carey wrote alongside a photo of her and Monroe rolling into their local Target.

Carey kept things casual for their outing in black skinny jeans and a T-shirt, though she did add some glam with her signature stilettos.

Maybe the mom and daughter bought more matching outfits! FilmMagic

Carey’s Instagram followers loved everything about the cute photo, especially Monroe’s choice.

“Oh don’t tell me yal target bandits like me and my boys !!!!!” Jennifer Hudson commented on her photo.

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen also joked that it was the “best ad for Target I’ve ever seen.”

Nick Cannon, Carey’s ex-husband and dad to Monroe and twin brother Moroccan, approved of his daughter’s down-to-earth choice.

“Exactly!!! That’s my daughter!!!” he commented on the photo.

Nick Cannon approved of his daughter's choice. Getty Images

Even Target got in on the fun, commenting, “We belong together.”

Carey and Monroe have been getting in plenty of mom-daughter bonding time lately. A day before their Target trip, she shared this sweet photo of her “date night with Miss Monroe.”

And she recently shared this cute photo of her twins hanging out at a recording studio.

There’s no word yet on what Monroe bought during her Target shopping adventure, but no matter what, it looks like she had a fun day out with her mom!