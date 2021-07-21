Mariah Carey's daughter, 10, makes modeling debut, channels her famous mom

When OshKosh B'gosh needed to cast a younger version of Mariah Carey for a new ad campaign, the clothing company didn't need to look far and picked the singer's 10-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, to fill her famous shoes. And the end result is one any parent would be proud of!

The campaign features videos of kids respectively imagining what Carey and other trailblazing forward thinkers, like Muhammad Ali and the group Outkast, would have been doing in their younger days. Titled "Today is Someday," the inspiring back-to-school campaign marks Monroe's modeling debut.

"Cannon appears as her mom at age 10, paying tribute to Carey’s childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers," OshKosh B'gosh said in a statement.

At one moment during the clip, Monroe takes a hairbrush and mimics singing like it's a microphone, showing that Mom has taught her little one a thing or two about diva behavior!

"Someday, it’s going to be different," Monroe says in the 30-second clip. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they’ll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts: artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium!"

"But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note," she adds. "How’s that for a daydream?"

The proud mom shared the ad on her Instagram, writing, "Introducing... MONROE! P.S. Mommy loves you so much!!!!!"

Carey, 51, shares Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 40, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2016. The pair are also parents to Moroccan, who is Monroe's twin brother.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams." Carey said in a statement on the new campaign featuring her daughter. "Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path."

Before the release of her memoir last year, Carey sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her twins and the power of their love for her.

"They help to heal me every day, every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, and it's them loving me unconditionally," she said. "The only other time ... one thing, though, that I feel has been a central — it's not a thing — my fans have been the only ones that I felt I got unconditional love from, like my die-hard fans."