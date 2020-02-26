Watch Mariah Carey help her daughter with the 'High Note Challenge'

Sign up for our newsletter

Mariah Carey was more than happy to assist when her 8-year-old daughter, Monroe, asked for help with TikTok's "High Note Challenge." The five-time Grammy winner is famed for her five-octave vocal range, after all.

In the clip, Monroe is shown channeling her mom by plugging one of her ears as she appears to enter the whistle register, the highest register of the human voice. It's an impressive performance.



But Monroe is just lip-synching.

Suddenly, the camera pans to the side to reveal that Carey was singing the entire time.

“Mommy!” Monroe exclaims, to which Carey replies, “What?! You said do the high notes!”

Though Monroe didn't show off her vocals in the "High Note Challenge," the 2nd grader and her twin brother, Moroccan, have inherited the music gene from Carey.

In November 2018, Carey posted a video of the siblings singing backup on her hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The siblings also frequently join their mother on stage.

Carey went viral last summer for her attempt at the #BottleTopChallenge on TikTok. Instead of kicking the top off the bottle martial-arts style, she pretended to use her pipes to accomplish the feat.