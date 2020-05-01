Maria Shriver gushes over Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's baby news

Maria Shriver can’t wait to be a grandmother.

The TODAY contributor, whose daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is due with her first child with husband Chris Pratt, couldn’t contain her glee while she spoke with her son-in-law during an Instagram Live chat Thursday.

"I really love what you're doing,” Pratt told Shriver, who was joined in the conversation by son Patrick Schwarzenegger. “This is really fun, and being right here right now, it's just uncanny. You guys are both so beautiful. You’re just such a beautiful family. I'm so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family.”

The feeling certainly appears to be mutual.

"You're gonna have another beautiful family member," Shriver responded, despite some technical glitches preventing her words from coming out cleanly.

Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 30, married last year. News that they’re expecting broke this week. The “Jurassic World” star, who also talked to his mother-in-law about his “Parks and Recreation” reunion special that aired on NBC Thursday evening, has a son, Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Shriver has a few months to master her doting grandmother game, but she definitely doesn't need to brush up on how to be an embarrassing mom.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible in their Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” joking that she'd get in the car with them instead of remaining in quarantine.

"Omg mom,” Schwarzenegger commented.

Time will tell if Shriver continues to make her daughter blush once her little bundle of joy arrives.