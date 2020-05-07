Maria Shriver talks becoming a grandma: 'I'm not embracing that name'

Don’t call Maria Shriver “grandma.”

The TODAY contributor is excited that daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, but doesn’t think “grandma” suits her.

"I'm not embracing that name exactly. I'm gonna come up with my own name," she told “Entertainment Tonight” while being interviewed with son Patrick Schwarzenegger, with whom she’s quarantining.

"I'll just do mama,” she added. “No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out."

Whatever name she settles on, one thing remains clear: Shriver is bursting with joy when thinking about her daughter.

"I'm really proud of her. Obviously, she and Chris are super happy, so I feel like I won the lottery for Mother’s Day," Shriver said.

When asked how Katherine told her she is pregnant, brother Patrick, who hosts the Instagram series "Home Together" with Shriver, jumped in to say he just knew.

“I guessed it. I had a sense,” Patrick said.

Becoming a grandmother for the first time isn’t the only change for the veteran news personality, either.

Shriver, who has four children with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a little wistful when thinking about how their youngest son, Christopher, recently graduated from the University of Michigan.

“I’ve had a kid in school for the last 30 years, right? And that’s it. We’re done,” she said. “And I started reflecting back on first grade, teenage years, proms, timeouts, curfews. It made me really actually sad that it was over.”