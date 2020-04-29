'Omg mom' — see how Maria Shriver embarrassed Katherine Schwarzenegger

If Katherine Schwarzenegger needs a lesson in how to embarrass her child, she can take a cue from mom Maria Shriver.

Schwarzenegger, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Pratt, had a very funny reaction to Shriver’s Instagram post on Tuesday that featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible in their Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

"They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I'm staying home," a message with the photo read, a reference to social distancing.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“My friend Nadine sent me this with the question: 'What would you do?' I mean, c’mon, do you have to ask?! I’d go as fast as I could! You?” Shriver, 64, joked in the post’s caption, although she did remind her followers to stay put with the hashtag #stayhomestaysafe.

The post irked Schwarzenegger, 30.

“Omg mom,” she commented.

"Now you know what to get me for Mother's Day!!" the TODAY contributor replied.

The post certainly caused a chuckle.

"Hahahaha," TODAY's Sheinelle Jones commented.

Shriver's brother, Timothy, even got in on the act.

"Brad and @leonardodicaprio we need you to answer @thecalltounite ...and the call to my sister," he wrote.

"I often tell my kids it's a parent's job to embarrass their kids LOL!" someone else wrote.

"Bingo," Shriver responded.