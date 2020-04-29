Get up to 70% off Elizabeth Arden skin care and fragrance with this Steals & Deals exclusive

'Omg mom' — see how Maria Shriver embarrassed Katherine Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger may be an adult, but she can still be an embarrassed daughter.

Katherine Schwarzenegger had the funniest response to mom Maria Shriver's post

April 29, 202001:17

By Drew Weisholtz

If Katherine Schwarzenegger needs a lesson in how to embarrass her child, she can take a cue from mom Maria Shriver.

Schwarzenegger, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Pratt, had a very funny reaction to Shriver’s Instagram post on Tuesday that featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible in their Oscar-winning film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

"They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I'm staying home," a message with the photo read, a reference to social distancing.

“My friend Nadine sent me this with the question: 'What would you do?' I mean, c’mon, do you have to ask?! I’d go as fast as I could! You?” Shriver, 64, joked in the post’s caption, although she did remind her followers to stay put with the hashtag #stayhomestaysafe.

The post irked Schwarzenegger, 30.

“Omg mom,” she commented.

"Now you know what to get me for Mother's Day!!" the TODAY contributor replied.

The post certainly caused a chuckle.

"Hahahaha," TODAY's Sheinelle Jones commented.

Shriver's brother, Timothy, even got in on the act.

"Brad and @leonardodicaprio we need you to answer @thecalltounite ...and the call to my sister," he wrote.

"I often tell my kids it's a parent's job to embarrass their kids LOL!" someone else wrote.

"Bingo," Shriver responded.

Drew Weisholtz