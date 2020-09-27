Maria Shriver celebrates son Christopher's birthday with sweet childhood pics

Happy birthday to Christoper Schwarzenegger! The youngest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver turns 23 today and was showered with plenty of love from his family.

His mother shared a slideshow of pictures of her son, sprinkling in some adorable childhood moments for good measure.

“Happy birthday, @c1lotsoffun! What a man you are,” she wrote. “Wise, loving, empathetic, smart, kind, caring, so fun, so awesome, so handsome... wow! You are totally adored by everyone who meets you. Loved by such a great group of friends and your family. Well, we all know there is no one else like you. No one.”

(Swipe right to the see the adorable pics.)

She concluded her birthday message on a sweet note to her son, who received his middle name from her father, writing, “You make everyone's world better, especially mine. I love you to the moon and back.”

The “Terminator” actor shared a birthday message of his own, posting a collage of father-son photos, including a hilarious shot of his son wearing a mask of his face.

“Happy birthday Christopher! You are such a fantastic son - kind, smart, giving, and everything I could ask for,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “I can’t wait to see what you do with this year, but I know I’ll be proud watching! I love you!”

His big sister Katherine, 30, followed in her mom’s footsteps by posting a family-centric carousel of pictures to celebrate her brother’s big day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY BROTHER @c1lotsoffun ! I remember this day 23 years ago so well, and being so excited to have a real life baby doll to dress up and take everywhere with me!” she wrote. “I still try to do that 🤦🏻‍♀️ but you’ve mastered the dressing part and going places with and without me and I couldn’t be prouder of you! I love you have the best day ever ! You deserve it!”

Patrick Schwarzenegger shared a sweet sibling shot overlooking the ocean to celebrate his brother’s birthday, writing, “Happy birthday brother!! Love yah tons, happy to have you home from Michigan!!”

While 2020 has had its moments, the 23-year-old has had a busy few months! He recently graduated from the University of Michigan in May, albeit sans a traditional commencement ceremony.

That didn’t stop his dad from commemorating the milestone. The 73-year-old shared a digitally altered picture of his son donning a cap and gown while holding a diploma in front of the university’s seal with a message reading in all caps “Congratulations Christopher!!”

“Christopher, you are a champion and I love you,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: It’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can’t wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding.”