Maria Menounos shares an update on her 'never-ending' surrogacy journey

Entertainment reporter and TV personality Maria Menounos is opening up about her “never-ending” surrogacy journey.

“Every psychic says, ‘You’re having twins,’” Menounos told TODAY Parents. “And I’m like, ‘I’m having nothing. Nothing is working.’”

“We had an amazing surrogate and we loved her,” she continued. “But our fertility doctor told us that it was never going to work. We tried and tried and and tried and tried.”

Menounos, 43, and her husband, Keven Undergaro, 54, are now back to square one. (The couple announced they were considering surrogacy in 2018, shortly after Menounos underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor.)

The failed attempts have taken an emotional toll on both Menonunos and Undergaro, a TV writer.

“You start to think, ‘Am I too old? Am I too tired? Is this a sign? Is it a message that we’re not supposed to have kids?’” she said.

Menounos noted that it’s been a difficult year for her family. In May, her mother, Litsa Menounos, died after a long battle with stage 4 brain cancer.

“I lost my mom, we lost our dog and then losing the surrogate was a loss,” she explained. “Trying to have kids in the midst of that would have been a lot. And so we believe that it’s God protecting us. And it’s going to happen at that right time.”

Menounos added that she has a call on the books next week to restart the surrogacy process.

“Last night was the first time I said to Keven, ‘We need to get this on track,’” she revealed on Wednesday. “I think I’m good now.”

Menounos opened up to TODAY while promoting her holiday partnership with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. Shoppers who order online before Dec. 10 are guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Don’t tell Menounos’ dad, but he’ll be unwrapping a massage gun and flannel pajamas. She also nabbed some entertaining gifts including a cheese platter and Moscow mule mugs. For herself, Menounos picked up a black sweater dress that she’s “obsessed with” and a “ton of jewelry.”

Stumped for what to get someone?

"You can't ever go wrong with a beautiful throw blanket," Menounos said.

