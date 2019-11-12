Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd expect their first child to arrive next spring, but that doesn’t mean they have to wait until then to say hello to the little one.

In fact, the country music singer-songwriters already got their first greeting.

I got a wave today. 🥰👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/kFd39apSfV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 11, 2019

On Monday, Morris shared a sonogram clip in which their baby boy can be seen raising one hand up and briefly waving it back-and-forth.

“I got a wave today,” the 29-year-old wrote alongside the video.

And dad was just as excited about it.

This is my baby and this was a much needed moment today. He doesn’t even know how much his daddy and his family needed a wave. https://t.co/LZD7Znhnz5 — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) November 12, 2019

“This is my baby and this was a much needed moment today,” the 33-year-old explained when retweeting the clip. “He doesn’t even know how much his daddy and his family needed a wave.”

The couple announced that the baby was on the way last month. Morris, who released both an album and single titled “Girl,” noted the “irony was too rich” that “the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”

As for Hurd, the “To a T” singer played his announcement for laughs, channeling his inner George Costanza while telling fans, “My BOYS CAN SWIM!!! BABY BOY HURD 2020!”

MY BOYS CAN SWIM!!! BABY BOY HURD 2020! pic.twitter.com/ApeCHTNchc — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) October 22, 2019

Morris and Hurd have been together since 2015, and the pair tied the knot three years later. They’ll celebrate their second wedding anniversary next March, the same month the baby boy is expected to arrive.