New mom Maren Morris responds to backlash over pic of her holding son on pool float

Country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are blasting back against the mommy-shamers.

The married couple took to Twitter to respond to criticism over a photo — which has since been deleted — of Morris enjoying a drink while holding their 3-month-old son, Hayes, on a pool float at a lake.

While most fans gushed over the mom and son's matching cactus-print swimsuits after Morris, 30, tweeted the pic Tuesday, others criticized the "Girl" singer for not putting Hayes into a life jacket.

"Where is the baby’s life jacket???" wrote one angry fan.

"Gust of wind — baby is toast," commented another.

Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. 😑 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020

After fans defended Morris by pointing out she and her baby were floating in "shallow water," Morris took to the comments herself to say she was sick of online parenting police — and may stop sharing photos of Hayes.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at," she tweeted.

Thanks, babe. I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand. 😭🙄 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020

Many of Morris' followers, including fellow country singer Mickey Guyton, urged her to ignore the naysayers. "You’re an amazing mother and those that have something to say don’t deserve to see this beautiful life you created in love," Guyton wrote.

"Thanks, babe. I mean, we talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand," replied Morris.

Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 2, 2020

Hurd, 33, addressed the dust-up over the photo Thursday on his own Twitter page, writing, "I’d just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."

The "To a T" singer added, "Hayes has 2 coast guard approved life jackets that he wears. Also, sometimes moms have a drink, and homegirl earned it."

Hurd signed off, "later, nerds," and added an emoji of a hand giving the peace sign.