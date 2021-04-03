Maren Morris speaks out against pressure put on moms to 'snap back' after giving birth

Maren Morris gave birth to her first child last March. Following her first year as a mom, the country star is publicly speaking out against the pressure put on mothers after they give birth to “snap back” to slimmer, pre-baby bodies.

The 30-year-old singer shared two photos to her Instagram on Friday in a new post and used the caption to share her thoughts on losing weight after giving birth. In the first photo, she posed on her bed in a pair of matching undergarments. In the second, she can be seen doing exercises on a balance trainer in workout attire.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again,” Morris wrote in the caption. “no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys.

"the pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f---ing bada--. and yeah, I’m proud,” she concluded.

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their son Hayes on March 23, 2020. She announced his birth through a now-deleted Instagram post, sharing a series of sweet family photos with the caption, "Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives."

Mandy Moore, who is also a new mother like Morris, took to the comments to share her support to her fellow singer's view. She wrote, “Snap back culture is insane. Thanks for this…”

Moore gave birth to her first child, a son named August, at the end of February. The “This Is Us” star returned to set one month postpartum, getting back into character as a TV mom of three.

Songwriter Ruby Amanfu chimed in with her support in Morris' comments as well. "Tell. Them. Those ignorant attitudes need to SNAP BACK into reality. A goddess is a goddess is A GODDESS," she wrote.

Actor Jenna Dewan, a mother of two herself, agreed. "Amen!" she commented simply.

Morris is no stranger to clapping back against critics on social media and challenging societal norms. Last July, the “Bones” singer responded to a message she received from an internet troll shaming her for her appearance on social media.

She posted a glam pair of selfies to Instagram donning a low-cut blue top, simply captioning the photo, “Wavy hair.”

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t---. Yes it’s distasteful for sure,” one user commented on the photo. "Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs ? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either."

Morris didn’t let the critic have the last word. She responded to the thread, writing, "Girl BYE. Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out.”