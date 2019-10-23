Congratulations to Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd! The country music singer-songwriters will welcome their first child to the world next year.

The happy couple shared the news with their fans — and their famous friends — on Instagram Tuesday night.

Morris, who released both an album and a single titled “Girl” earlier this year, wrote, “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”

The 29-year-old penned that message alongside a photo of her and Hurd in which she bares her baby bump.

“See you in 2020, little one,” she added.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will become first-time parents in 2020. John Shearer / Getty Images

In the comments that followed, music makers Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and LeAnn Rimes offered Morris their congratulations, as did actress Lea Michele and beloved illustrator Lisa Frank (who even included a signature unicorn emoji in her message).

Hurd, 32, shared another sweet photo on his own account, a black-and-white pic that shows the parents-to-be gazing into each other’s eyes.

(Click or swipe through Hurd’s post to see another shot of his beautiful wife cradling her bump.)

Despite that serious-looking image, dad played it for laughs in the caption and went with a classic “Seinfeld” line for his announcement.

“MY BOYS CAN SWIM,” he wrote. “BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life...”

MY BOYS CAN SWIM!!! BABY BOY HURD 2020! pic.twitter.com/ApeCHTNchc — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) October 22, 2019

Morris and Hurd wed in 2018, and the country crooners celebrated their first anniversary in March.

In a throwback wedding post Hurd shared at the time, he called his marriage the "best thing that ever happened to me," and dubbed this the "best year of my life."

And next March, the "To a T" singer is likely to rave about life being even better. As he revealed in a tweet, that's when they expect their son to arrive.