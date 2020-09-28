Mandy Moore shares struggle with pregnancy food aversions

For the foreseeable future, Mandy Moore won't be accepting invitations to join friends for coffee.

The "This is Us" star, who announced last week that she is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram stories over the weekend to share that one of her biggest pregnancy food aversions has been her favorite morning beverage.

"Will I ever enjoy coffee again?" Moore wrote in her post. "It's one of my major food aversions right now ... it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed."

After a Sunday nap, Moore, who married husband Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, returned to Instagram to thank followers for their supportive comments and messages assuring her food aversions during pregnancy are normal and she most likely will be able to drink her beloved brew again.

"I'm fully accepting that my love of coffee will come back," the actress said. "And if not, it's all good — small price to pay."

Moore shared the first 15 weeks of her pregnancy were the toughest as far as food-related sickness is concerned.

"The food aversion — can we just talk about that because coffee's not the only one," she said. "I had the worst food aversions. I still can't think about some things or look at them in the fridge."

"Poor Taylor," she continued. "I was like, 'Can you go outside and eat? I can't look at food. I can't smell food. I can't think about food.'"

Moore shared a photo last week that shows Goldsmith touching her baby bump with the caption, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming coming early 2021."

Food aversions or no, Moore looks radiant in the black-and-white images.