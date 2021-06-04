Mandy Moore shares photo of real son with 'This Is Us' son Sterling K. Brown

Mandy Moore is one proud mother!

On Thursday, Moore posted a pair of photos of her with 3-month-old son August being held by Sterling K. Brown, who plays her son on “This Is Us.”

“My two sons,” she captioned the pictures.

The meeting of fictional and real-life sons had her followers cheering — especially those in her “This Is Us” family.

“What a sweet, sweet boy!!! Motherhood looks good on you, Momma!” Brown commented.

“This,” wrote the “This Is Us” account.

“love thissss,” commented Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays the wife of Brown’s character, Randall, on the drama.

Moore kept the fun going in her Instagram story, posting one of the photos, as well as another shot with August and husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore, August and husband Taylor Goldsmith enjoy the waning days of the fifth season on the set of "This Is Us." mandymooremm / Instagram

“When Dad and Gus came to visit on the last few days of Season 5,” she captioned a picture of them together.

Last month, Moore, who returned to "This Is Us" one month after giving birth, posted photos and videos on her Instagram story of her breastfeeding August while she was dressed as the older version of her character, Rebecca.

"I hope he’s not going to need therapy for this later,” she joked.