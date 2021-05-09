Mandy Moore shares never before seen photo of the moment she met her son

Mandy Moore is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing a photo of the moment after she gave birth to her son, August Harrison Goldsmith, in February.

In the photo, the "This Is Us" star, 37, looks ecstatic as she gazes at her beautiful baby boy for the first time after a "harrowing" labor experience.

"I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood. It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey," she wrote on Instagram, using her son's nickname.

Moore described how her life changed for the better ever since she welcomed her baby boy.

"The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so immediate-one I never knew possible," Moore said on Mother's Day. "Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc...)"

Moore returned to work on “This Is Us” one month after giving birth. A few weeks after that, she opened up about the challenges of breastfeeding. Last week, she shared a clip of herself dressed as her character, older Rebecca, breastfeeding her son.

The actor and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, revealed the happy news last September that they were expecting a baby. Weeks after she gave birth, Moore opened up about what her labor experience was like on prenatal chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

Moore said she originally planned to have an unmedicated home birth, but as labor pains started to escalate, she realized it was time to go to the hospital.

While she described labor as an "intense" experience and compared it to an "acid trip," Moore said it was absolutely worth it. Little August ended up arriving on his due date.

"I'd do it all over again a million times," she said.