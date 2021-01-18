Mandy Moore shares new pregnancy photo: 'Almost there'

Mandy Moore is getting closer to welcoming her little bundle of joy.

The “This is Us” star, who announced last September that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith were expecting their first child, shared a new picture Friday of her growing baby bump. It was taken by photographer Jenna Jones.

“Almost there.....,” she captioned it, crediting Jones with the photo.

In the black-and-white photo, Moore, wearing what appears to be a white dress, cradles her stomach while she looks down smiling.

Jones shared extra color photos of pregnant Moore surrounded by trees, her dress twirling.

“This ethereal mama Little bump shoot with @mandymooremm,” she captioned the images.

Moore, 36, has provided periodic updates for fans throughout her pregnancy.

"Will I ever enjoy coffee again?" she wrote in her Instagram story in September. "It's one of my major food aversions right now ... it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed."

Food has definitely been a challenge for Moore.

"I don't know how women do it," she told SiriusXM's "Jess Cagle Show" in November about sickness she has endured. "I literally woke up and was sick all day long. I couldn't eat, I lost a bunch of weight. I just stayed in bed all day."

Moore, of course, plays the mother to three children on "This Is Us" and believes that experience has paved the way for her to be a mother in real life.

“It’s funny, I mean having played a sort of matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” she told TODAY in November.

“I’ve had babies and toddlers and I have adult children, so I’ve kind of gotten a pretty good taste and lay of the land.”