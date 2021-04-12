Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith have come up with a clever way to get baby son August to sleep.

The “This Is Us” star posted a clip of Goldsmith singing a lullaby to their baby, whom they call Gus, set to the tune of the Eagles classic song “Desperado.”

“@taylordawesgoldsmith and I have been singing this song to our little guy since he was a 🥜 in my 🤰. Side note- you have the best dad, Gus,” Moore captioned the video.

“August Goldsmith, I think it’s time you tried sleeping/ If there’s something you’re needing, we’ll be in the next room/ And if you’re dreaming, oh dream it, dream of Mommy and Daddy/ ‘cause it’s way more than likely we’ll be dreaming of you,” Goldsmith sang while playing the piano.

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed Gus in February. It’s the first child for both of them, a baby that Moore can’t help think looks just like his dad.

Goldsmith, who is lead singer of the band Dawes, also gave a shoutout to Moore in an Instagram post honoring her on her 37th birthday on Saturday, in which he applauded her for being such a good mother, while also getting back to "This Is Us."

“It’s this Supermom’s birthday today," he captioned a photo of Moore and Gus. The nucleus of the family. The one who knows exactly what she wants our future to look like and then makes it a reality. The one who is mothering a 7 week old, is back working again, and somehow still makes each of her animals feel individually loved and looked after.

"Love becomes a bigger word every day I’m in your orbit. I love you more than I know how to say. Happy Birthday @mandymooremm.”