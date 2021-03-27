Mandy Moore says her husband and baby son look just like 'twins' in new photo

Like father, like son!

Mandy Moore shared a new adorable photo of her one-month-old son, August, to Instagram on Saturday. In the snapshot, her husband Taylor Goldsmith is holding baby Gus while the pair smile widely at each other.

The “This Is Us” star simply captioned the shot, “Twins 👯‍♂️”

Goldsmith shared the same photo on Wednesday on his own Instagram, adding a sweet note in the caption: “My new best friend and I.”

Moore and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child together last month. The 36-year-old actor shared the exciting news on Instagram on Feb. 23, posting a photo of her newborn wearing a light blue onesie.

“Gus is here,” she wrote alongside four blue heart emoji. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents."

She continued, "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The following day, Moore told the story of how she and Goldsmith decided to name their son August. She shared a photo of a small grey square blanket with the name “August” sewn in and used the caption to explain the backstory behind their son's name.

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore have been married since 2018 and welcomed their first child together in February. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for : Communities

“It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book,” she wrote. “Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story."

She concluded the story on a touching note, adding, "I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day.”

Moore is back on the set of “This Is Us” a little over a month since giving birth. She plays Rebecca Pearson in the family drama, who is also a mother.

She shared a video on her Instagram story on Thursday, snapping a shot while she was getting her hair done and added the caption, “Mom is BACK at work!!!”

Shortly after, Moore also shared a selfie of her complete look, writing, “Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me).”

