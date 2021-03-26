IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mandy Moore is back filming 'This Is Us' 1 month after giving birth

The actor is over the moon that she could return to the show's set after welcoming her own bundle of joy.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Mandy Moore is a mom of one who’s ready to be a fictional mom of three again.

Moore, who plays Rebecca, the mom of the three Pearson children on “This Is Us,” has returned to the set of the hit NBC drama one month after she gave birth to son August, her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

A masked Moore is resuming her role as Rebecca, the matriarch of the Pearson family.mandymooremm / Instagram

“Mom is BACK at work!!!” she captioned a video on her Instagram story Thursday, featuring herself in a mask getting her hair done.

“Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me),” she captioned a selfie.

Moore is thrilled to return to the hit NBC drama.mandymooremm / Instagram

Another shot shows her taking a photo in front of a mirror, while noting she had made a mistake in her earlier picture. “And when I said Beck, I clearly meant Bec,” she wrote, referring to misspelling a shortened version of her character's name.

Last month, Moore, 36, announced on Instagram that August, also known as Gus, had arrived on his due date. A few weeks later, she revealed she and Goldsmith chose the name August because that was the month they learned she was pregnant, and it’s the same month her husband was born.

Moore is anxious for viewers to get a look at her on "This Is Us" again.mandymooremm / Instagram

Moore also said she went into labor after discovering her dog, Jackson, did not have cancer.

"In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this guy got a clean bill of health," she wrote on her Instagram story earlier this month. "His tumor was benign. Cancer-free.

"We found out about 3 hours before I went into labor and I know my relief was what set things in motion. So much gratitude these days. We love you so much Jackson!!!"

Related:

Mandy Moore has a new baby boy: See the photo

Feb. 24, 202100:32
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.