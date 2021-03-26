Mandy Moore is back filming 'This Is Us' 1 month after giving birth

Mandy Moore is a mom of one who’s ready to be a fictional mom of three again.

Moore, who plays Rebecca, the mom of the three Pearson children on “This Is Us,” has returned to the set of the hit NBC drama one month after she gave birth to son August, her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“Mom is BACK at work!!!” she captioned a video on her Instagram story Thursday, featuring herself in a mask getting her hair done.

“Beck is back. So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me),” she captioned a selfie.

Another shot shows her taking a photo in front of a mirror, while noting she had made a mistake in her earlier picture. “And when I said Beck, I clearly meant Bec,” she wrote, referring to misspelling a shortened version of her character's name.

Last month, Moore, 36, announced on Instagram that August, also known as Gus, had arrived on his due date. A few weeks later, she revealed she and Goldsmith chose the name August because that was the month they learned she was pregnant, and it’s the same month her husband was born.

Moore also said she went into labor after discovering her dog, Jackson, did not have cancer.

"In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this guy got a clean bill of health," she wrote on her Instagram story earlier this month. "His tumor was benign. Cancer-free.

"We found out about 3 hours before I went into labor and I know my relief was what set things in motion. So much gratitude these days. We love you so much Jackson!!!"

