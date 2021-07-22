Mandy Moore pumps breast milk while climbing a mountain

Mandy Moore is returning to mountain climbing — and pumping breast milk as she goes.

The "This Is Us" star and new mom shared photos Tuesday in her Instagram story from a recent trip she took with a group of friends — and her adorable 5-month-old son, Gus — to hike Washington's Mount Baker, the fifth highest mountain in the Cascade Range.

Moore brought along her 5-month-old son Gus - and a breast pump - when she recently hiked Washington's Mount Baker. mandymooremm / Instagram

"We made it. On the summit at 6:30 this am. More to come. Never been this tired. And I have an infant," Moore wrote on one of the pics, which found her giving a thumbs up sign while dressed in her hiking gear.

Moore shared a pair of pics of herself pumping milk for her son as she scaled the mountain. mandymooremm / Instagram

Two of Moore's selfies show her pumping breast milk during the exposition. "New realities of adventuring," she wrote across one.

"And more pumping on the summit," she captioned another.

The new mom gave a thumb's up sign to celebrate her latest climb. mandymooremm / Instagram

The avid hiker, who welcomed baby Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, labeled another photo of herself "Happy to be back at it."

Prior to becoming a mom, Moore shared pics of herself scaling some of the world's most famous peaks.

In February 2018, Moore posted an Instagram gallery filled with photos of herself and Goldsmith and a group of their friends celebrating after they'd climbed all 19,341 feet of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The group definitely earned their bragging rights — only about 75% of climbers successfully make it all to the way to the famous mountain's top.

"There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for," Moore gushed in the caption of her post.

She also commemorated her long-dreamed of feat by getting a tattoo of the outline of Kilimanjaro on her right foot.

A year later, Moore and her pals were back at it, hiking the Mt. Everest base camp in Nepal.