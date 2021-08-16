Mandy Moore praises husband as 'most remarkable dad' in touching birthday tribute

Mandy Moore just sang husband Taylor Goldsmith's praises in the absolute sweetest birthday tribute.

On Monday morning, the "This Is Us" star shared a series of photos of Goldsmith and their 6-month-old son Gus and thanked the singer for being such an amazing father and partner.

"I don’t think I will ever find the proper words to articulate how deep the well of my love is for you but I will keep searching. I am constantly in awe of all that you are and never more so then this past year that has seen you become the most remarkable Dad I ever could have imagined," the 37-year-old wrote.

In the slideshow, Goldsmith can be seen doting on his son and spending plenty of quality time with his little family. Moore, who married the singer in 2018, continued her post by expressing her gratitude for her main squeeze.

"Thank you for your patience, your presence, your passion and all of the possibilities that a life with you has unlocked. I relish every adventure with you and am endlessly dumbfound and grateful at the incredible luck that brought us together. In other words, I love you more than I could say. 🥰," she wrote.

Goldsmith was clearly touched by the loving tribute and replied to his wife in the comments section, writing "You are the sweetest and I am the luckiest."

The couple welcomed Gus, their first child, in February and Moore shared a cute photo of the newborn along with the following caption: "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

The following month, Moore posted a photo of Goldsmith and his look-alike son and captioned the shot "Twins."

In April, the actor revealed that she and her husband wrote a sweet lullaby for their son when she was pregnant with him and said they'd been singing it to him ever since. The 37-year-old even posted a clip of her husband singing the song while playing the piano.

So, how does the song go? Here's a look at some of the sweet lyrics: “August Goldsmith, I think it’s time you tried sleeping/ If there’s something you’re needing, we’ll be in the next room/ And if you’re dreaming, oh dream it, dream of Mommy and Daddy/ ‘cause it’s way more than likely we’ll be dreaming of you.”