Mandy Moore opens up about breastfeeding, clogged duct

Actor Mandy Moore just returned to work at NBC's "This is Us" after welcoming her first child into the world in February and now she's opening up about the challenges of breastfeeding.

Moore wrote in her Instagram story early Friday morning that she was dealing with a blocked duct in her breast.

"Home from work at 2am and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct," she wrote, thanking friends and fans for reaching out with advice. "I have a suspicion it's from being back at work and pumping more often than having him on the boob during the day. All good!"

Moore shared an update on her health on Instagram early Friday. Mandy Moore / Instagram

The cast and crew of "This is Us" was spotted filming late into the night on Thursday evening in West Hollywood, TODAY confirmed.

A clogged or blocked duct is a common problem for breastfeeding moms.

A handout from Kaiser Permanente explains that a clogged duct can be caused by several things, including the baby not completely emptying the breast during each feeding, causing milk to build up. Feedings that are too far apart, clothing that puts too much pressure on the breast tissue — like underwire bras or bras that are too tight — can also contribute to the issue.

Moore added that she is taking all the necessary steps to treat it before it becomes infected with what's known as mastitis.

"Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot Epsom salt baths, etc," she wrote.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby August, or Gus for short, in late February.

"Gus is here," she wrote in her birth announcement on Instagram. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

It's the first child for both Moore and Goldsmith, 35, who sings and plays guitar in the California folk-rock band Dawes. The two tied the knot in November 2018.