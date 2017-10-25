Mandy Moore hints she may become a mom in the near future

share tweet pin email

Mandy Moore may become a mom sooner than we think.

During a laugh-filled interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist that's set to air this weekend, the "This Is Us" star revealed she and fiancé Taylor Goldsmith are ready to start a family.

"I always wanted to be a mom," the actress, who plays mother of three Rebecca Pearson on the Emmy-winning NBC drama, tells Geist in a preview of the interview. "I think I was waiting for the right person and the right time, for that to sort of coincide."

Moore and musician Goldsmith, singer and guitarist for the L.A. band Dawes, have been together for more than two years — and kids, it seems, are a hot topic for the happy couple.

"I think (motherhood is) definitely the next chapter for me — sooner rather than later," said the 33-year-old star.

#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Naturally, Moore would have to take into account her busy "This Is Us" schedule. "I've got to figure it out with the show, and how I can kind of time it out correctly, but, yeah, I'm excited," she said.

But, Geist pointed out, if the show's producers are able to have Moore time-travel through several decades to play her character at multiple ages, surely concealing her pregnancy would be a snap.

"They can (digitally) alter my body," Moore said laughing, as she brainstormed ideas. "I can hold a lot of bags or, like, shopping baskets or something in front of me."

Watch the preview of Moore and Geist's joyful conversation in the video above, and make sure to tune in this Sunday to see more of their chat.