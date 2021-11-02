Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

Mandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February.

“Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt.”

Moore's friends urged her to give herself "grace and patience." They reminded her that parenthood is uncharted territory.

Mandy Moore appeared on the the cover of PARENTS magazine with her son, Gus. Victor Demarchelier for PARENTS

“Suddenly, we glided into a new phase and Gus preferred me to my husband,” Moore revealed. “And it’s going to change again. It’s a rollercoaster.”

Moore noted that while she’s in a good spot at the moment — Gus is 8-months-old — she’s still managing her expectations and emotions as a new mother.

“I feel like I’m going to be constantly checking myself, because right now, I feel like I have a handle on things, but I know that any day I’m going to feel like I’m flailing again,” she explained.

While chatting with the publication for their December cover story, Moore also got real about some of the gross parts of parenting.

“The other night, at eight o’clock, he’d been asleep for an hour, and I walked into his room and was like, ‘Oooh, I smell poop. Should I change him? He’s going to get a diaper rash,’” Moore recalled. “And there are 50 contradicting answers explaining why you should and why you shouldn’t.”

Moore decided to go for it.

“Of course, he woke up and started crying, and then he peed all over me and all over himself,” she said “It was a disaster.”

But it’s likely that she and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in 2018, had a good laugh.

“We’re very much still flying by the seat of our pants,” Moore shared. “But I feel like that is parenthood in a nutshell, and we’re going to be doing that for the rest of our lives.”

