Mandy Moore accidentally insulted mother-in-law during pregnancy announcement

Maybe the “This Is Us” writers could’ve come up with something a little better when Mandy Moore told her in-laws she’s pregnant.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, explained how she accidentally insulted her mother-in-law when they revealed she was expecting.

Moore said she broke the news to her parents on Zoom, but elected to tell her in-laws in person since they live nearby.

“And it was my mother-in-law’s birthday and we decided, like, ‘This is the perfect birthday gift for her. We’re gonna give her a picture of the ultrasound’ and so we gave her a gift and we were like, ‘Open your card at the end,’” Moore explained.

“And the card just said, ‘Happy birthday, Grandma.’ And she read the card and was like, ‘Oh, thanks,’ like a little insulted I think that we were calling her Grandma,” she added with a laugh.

That’s when Goldsmith had to step in and clearly explain what was happening.

“And my husband took the picture of the ultrasound out of his pocket and tossed it down on the table and I’ve never heard a human being make the sound that she made,” Moore said.

“It was like a cry and a scream and exasperation. I was very worried that she was going to have a heart attack. I’m like, ‘Kathy, you’ve got to breathe. It’s good news. It’s happy news.’ She was just so beside herself with excitement.”

Moore is also beside herself as the anticipation of starting a family continues to build.

“To the love of my life, Taylor, I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you,” Moore said earlier this month while showing off her baby bump when she accepted the award for top drama TV star at the People's Choice Awards.