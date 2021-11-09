For years, Rosario Dawson’s daughter has been known to the public as Lola. How did she get that name? Dawson isn’t quite sure.

“When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it,” Dawson, 42, explained on Parents magazine’s “We Are Family” podcast.

“I was like, ‘I’m not correcting it because I don’t need everybody to know my kid’s name,’” the star of “The Mandalorian” continued. “Then as she got older, she was like, ‘Mom, we go out places and people are like, “Lola, Lola,” and I don’t like this.’ So I had to finally tell everyone. Her name is Isabella. It’s not that far off.”

Dawson noted that Isabella, 18, has gone by Bella but she’s currently partial to the moniker Isa. Isabella is named after Dawson’s grandmother, Isabel. Isabel is also Dawson's middle name.

The actor adopted Isabella at age 11 in 2014. Though the teen has spoken to her biological mother over the past seven years, they are not in touch at the moment. Dawson wishes that they were.

“We’ve had a chance to talk to her a couple times early on, but she kind of disappeared again,” Dawson revealed. “We absolutely would love to be able to have that, especially because Isabella has siblings. She feels like an only child, but technically, she’s really not.”

Rosario Dawson and her daughter, Isabella, are pictured together at an event in 2017. Aurora Rose / Getty Image

Earlier this year, Dawson opened up about her relationship with Isabella and how it continues to deepen.

“I’m grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection,” Dawson, 41, told Health magazine. “To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you.”

Dawson said she and her daughter are “getting closer and closer” with each passing year.

“We are a family, and it’s beautiful,” she said.

