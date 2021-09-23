Watch a mama bear teach her cub how to use a playground slide

A mama bear was filmed teaching her cub how to use a playground slide — and the footage is unbearably cute.

Betsie Stockslager captured the now-viral moment earlier this week at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, where she works as a teacher.

In the video, the mom is seen zooming down one of the slides. She then trudges over to a smaller slide and encourages her baby to give it a try. When he gets to the bottom, she proceeds to smother him with snuggles. Behind the camera, Stockslager and other faculty members can be heard squealing over the sweetness.

“I love how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide, only to bear hug the little one as they make it to the bottom,” Stockslager wrote on Facebook.

“My heart is exploding!” one person commented.

Added another, “I’m DONE! That is the cutest thing ever.”

Principal Brad Johnson told TODAY Parents that the clip was filmed after students had already gone home for the day.

“We're in the mountains and bears are quite common on our campus,” Johnson said. “If someone spots a bear, we call a perimeter lockdown. That means that all students have to return to the building until it's safe to resume outdoor activities."

Johnson noted that the kids are used to it — they go into bear lockdown roughly three times a week.

“But this is the first time the bears have gone viral,” he said, with a laugh. "So that's been exciting."